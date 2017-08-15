All Year Cooling Expands Their Services in South Florida

We look forward to working with our new staff members to ensure all of our customer’s needs are met to the fullest extent.

Local South Florida air conditioning installation and repair company, All Year Cooling is expanding their HVAC career workforce. All Year Cooling has noticed an increasing need to cover a wider region of Florida and to respond to customers quicker.

Four positions available on the All Year Cooling Careers website include helping customers at every stage. All Year Cooling is seeking positions such as a Parts Manager, Data Entry Clerk, Dispatcher, and Bill Collector.

The Parts Manager position focuses on working with customers directly when they need to return any parts. Customers are able to return inventory that is covered under their warranty in order to repair their unit. HVAC experience is ideal for this career because having knowledge of the key pieces will help customers select the proper products.

The Bill Collector, Data Entry Clerk, and Dispatcher are all careers to help customers before and after their service including AC install and repair. The Bill Collector involves working with customers after the sale to ensure all payment is processed and that they are able to finance their unit if need be. The Data Entry Clerk works with the Bill Collector to ensure the proper customers are being cared for, while an All Year Cooling Dispatcher will send technicians out to proper homes to begin estimates or installations.

As President, Tommy Smith, says, “We look forward to working with our new staff members to ensure all of our customer’s needs are met to the fullest extent.” All Year Cooling will also supply any necessary training for these performance-based positions.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 300,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Their goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value and service on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, Tommy Smith along with his team makes it their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.

To learn more about any of these job descriptions or job requirements, visit allyearcoolingcareers.com.