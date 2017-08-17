We are for real athletes and real people. Here you can recover, rebuild, and reach for a better life no matter where you are starting.

Calibrate Sports Health, located at 5778 S. Rapp Street, Littleton, CO 80120 will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, September 1 from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The grand opening will highlight a variety of classes taught by some top-notch instructors. Calibrate Sports Health is offering free classes to the public from August 14 through September 2 to celebrate its new location and to highlight a variety of classes and offerings including: functional training, kids’ fitness classes, teen training, and a state-of-the-art sports recovery center.

Calibrate is inviting everyone in the local community to stop in during the free preview period and grand opening to experience a taste of what the studio has to offer. Local community members can participate in the most popular group exercise classes and utilize the sports recovery center, free of charge or simply take a VIP tour of the new studio.

“Fitness facilities have become bigger and bigger, class sizes have grown, and the personal attention of the ‘neighborhood gym’ has become harder to find” said Chris Nissler, owner of Calibrate Sports Health. “We want to be something different. Our classes are limited to 6 people at a time; giving our clients an experience that more closely resembles semi-private personal training rather than group fitness. We are for real athletes and real people. Here you can recover, rebuild, and reach for a better life no matter where you are starting. Maybe you live with pain and are ready to move without it, maybe you’re in great shape but need a breakthrough. At Calibrate Sports Health, there is a place for you.”

The new studio will host several classes daily and will feature the best instructors and a unique mix of equipment and amenities to help members stay active and healthy all year-round. Features include:



Classes suitable to all levels of fitness using cross-platform, multifunctional training.

Certified and motivating instructors.

State of the art sports recovery center featuring Normatec Compression, Marc Pro muscle stimulators, Power Plate, self-myofascial tools, deep tissue laser therapy, and a unique recovery and relaxation system called NuCalm

Kids & Teen Fitness classes

Support programs such as personal training, nutritional counseling, and massage therapy.

Calibrate Sports Health has joined the growing movement of health clubs around the world offering the 4DPro Reaction Trainer (https://www.4dpro.us). They are the only fitness facility in Colorado utilizing this unique training system. The innovative bodyweight resistance training program utilizes a unique bungee system that works your muscles dynamically to meet the demands of sport and everyday life. The 4DPro® Reaction Trainer was developed by Dr Homayun Gharavi, MD, PhD, PhD, doctor of medicine and sports sciences. Dr Gharavi is the founder and head of the German Academy of Applied Sports Medicine. He has travelled the world as a team doctor and fitness coach to various Olympic teams since 1997.

Nissler says, “The 4DPro® Reaction Trainer is a unique and dynamic way to train. The bungees bring an element of fun to training that is addictive!”

To take advantage of Calibrate Sports Health’s free previews, click here.

About Calibrate Sports Health

Featuring unique group fitness classes, personal training, and sports recovery, Calibrate Sports Health uniquely incorporates cardio conditioning, cross training, functional movement (non-weight bearing and weight bearing exercises) and core conditioning. The class based programs – led by the top instructors in the area, nutritional support, and other personalized services – are designed to help you reach your fitness goals. Whether you want to lose weight, improve your level of fitness, or improve your performance in sport, this motivating, fun and energizing studio is for you!

For more information, please visit http://www.calibratesports.com or call 720-744-0777. Calibrate Sports Health is also on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/calibr8co) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/calibr8co).