Vadalex-Agro SRL Chișinău received the award during a special ceremony at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, DE, (USA) Thursday July 20, 2017.

“DuPont is pleased to congratulate the winners of the 2017 Environmental Respect Awards and applauds their accomplishment in environmental stewardship,” said Tim Glenn, president, DuPont Crop Protection. “These leaders are helping to advance environmental safety as well as the safe use of agricultural products. We hope they will inspire others who share our passion and commitment to elevate environmental stewardship around the world.”

With every passing year, says Vitalie Tiganu, Director of Vadalex-Agro SRL, “environmental respect becomes more and more obvious for all of us. We live in a beautiful small country in the heart of Europe, and we build our business based on European values. Everyone wants to leave a clean and healthy country to the next generation, and our responsible approach to environmental problems is shared by our customers and partners. We see how the attitude of people is changing and a more responsible business approach is considered a ‘must-have’ practice.”

Agriculture is a legacy in Moldova, and the need to cherish and uphold this legacy is always at the forefront of Tiganu’s business.

The Environmental Respect Awards, sponsored by DuPont Crop Protection, CropLife® magazine and AgriBusiness GlobalTM magazine, honor outstanding environmental stewardship among those who supply farmers with inputs that are critical to safe and effective crop production globally. The winners exemplify environmental care in areas including security, risk management, product handling and use, worker safety, and education and outreach to their communities.

2017 marks the program’s 27th year honoring the stewardship, sustainability, safety, and community outreach efforts of the world’s leading agricultural retailers and distributors. In all, 15 companies were honored with regional awards for their outstanding commitment to environmental stewardship. Ambassadors received special honors as the best of the best in their respective regions.

For 17 years, Paul Schrimpf, Executive Editor of CropLife® and AgriBusiness GlobalTM magazines, has led the program’s judging process and development. He has been both impressed and inspired by the continuous improvement displayed over his nearly two decades of involvement. “The deliberate and conscientious efforts of these ag businesses toward improving environmental stewardship and safety at their facilities helps to ensure employees, communities, and the environment at large are protected, and that their businesses are sustainable and thriving,” Schrimpf said. “We’re delighted to recognize their excellence.”

Find more information on the Environmental Respect Awards at http://www.EnvironmentalRespect.com.

For 27 years, the Environmental Respect Awards have been the foremost distinction in stewardship among agricultural retailers and distributors worldwide. Since its inception in 1991, more than 6,500 businesses in the U.S. and Canada have shared their stories of environmental stewardship, sustainability, product safety standards, and customer and community outreach. Approximately 700 have earned state/provincial awards. Over the past 12 years, the international extension of the Environmental Respect Awards has seen participation from more than 550 businesses in 33 countries. ERA 2017 marks the continuation of a fully integrated global selection and recognition process. The program is sponsored by DuPont Crop Protection and is managed and conducted by CropLife® magazine and AgriBusiness GlobalTM magazine, Meister Media Worldwide publications.