As the electronics industry continuously evolves at a fast pace, ACDi recognizes the importance of recruiting new talent with fresh ideas. With that approach, ACDi announces the hiring of Priya Sherke as our newest printed circuit board design engineer.

Ms. Sherke has spent the past five years with progressive growth at Sanstar Microsystems in Nagpur, India where she was responsible for PCB design, switching mode power supply design, security systems design and technical support for process and field instruments. She is also skilled in testing, and analysis of SMPS, as well as project co-ordination. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Nagpur University and earned a diploma in software testing from SEED Infotech.

“I’m very excited to join ACDi,” said Ms. Sherke. “I feel like I can learn a lot from the team that has been designing for so long and look forward to adding value to the PCB layout services we offer.”

About ACDi

Based in Frederick, MD and Nashville, NC, ACDi is an integral resource to companies who need a trusted partner for dynamic electronics manufacturing, engineering and design expertise to successfully bring their electronic products to market. Our product engineering services, PCB layout, NPI, electronics manufacturing services, testing, systems integration and product lifecycle management solutions enable OEMs to focus on their business while we focus on product realization and optimization. ACDi clients gain a hands-on extension to their business as we turn their concepts into functional product. To learn more about ACDi visit our website here: http://www.acdi.com/