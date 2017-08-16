OmegaWater Contains Marinol Omega-3 Triglycerides Attendees can experience the difference between Marinol and other Omega-3 products, and can see how our line of Marinol products sets the standard for Omega-3 products, said Jenifer Heydinger Galante, Ph.D., Sr. Research Mgr. with Stepan Lipid Nutrition.

Stepan Company’s Lipid Nutrition business (http://www.lipidnutrition.com), a leading global producer of branded, science-based nutritional oils and powders used in the food, nutrition and pharmaceutical industries, will be highlighting the key differences of its Marinol® product line at SupplySide West 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada in September.

This year, Stepan Lipid Nutrition will be taking a different approach to exhibiting the unique properties of its Marinol product line. At booth #DD174, the company will offer samples of OmegaWater, which contains Marinol Omega-3 Triglycerides, to demonstrate Marinol’s emulsification properties and ease of formulation.

“Actions speak louder than words and that’s why we decided to provide attendees a firsthand experience with Stepan’s Marinol Omega-3 product,” said Jenifer Heydinger Galante, Ph.D., Sr. Research Manager with Stepan Lipid Nutrition. “OmegaWater samples will afford attendees the opportunity to envision their products formulated with Stepan’s Marinol, which has Omega-3s in the most bioavailable form of natural triglycerides,” added Galante. “Attendees can experience the difference between Marinol and other Omega-3 products, and can see how our line of Marinol products sets the standard for Omega-3 products.”

Stepan Lipid Nutrition's Marinol is composed of approximately 30% of diglycerides, resulting in better emulsification properties and making it easy to formulate as compared to other fish oils. Using a natural enzymatic process, diglycerides highly concentrated in DHA are formed from the original triglycerides. The process uses no chemicals and reduces saturated fatty acids. “Because Marinol products are made with a natural, enzyme-based manufacturing process, they provide product stability and prevent odors or off-flavors,” added Galante.

Marinol products are available in two forms: highly concentrated oil and high-stability powder, offering different EPA and DHA ratios to provide health benefits tailored for the needs of specific groups ranging from infants to athletes to the elderly. “When formulating, our ingredients make it possible to enhance and customize a wide variety of foods and dietary supplements,” expressed Galante.

Stepan remains committed to developing sustainable products. Consumers have a strong interest in overall corporate sustainability and they are increasingly demonstrating a willingness to buy from responsible companies that are doing what they can to cause the least amount of harm while making their products.

In sourcing marine raw materials, Stepan Lipid Nutrition focuses on sustainable production of value-added Omega-3 products such as marine oils, which can help to diminish the supply chain risks that currently endanger marine life. Stepan endeavors to use sustainable methods of processing that are also capable of fulfilling consumer needs such as sensory quality, safety, and high DHA/EPA potency.

At the Stepan Lipid Nutrition Booth, there will be a team of experts available to discuss formulation solutions using Marinol® Omega-3 and the entire Stepan Lipid Nutrition portfolio, including Clarinol® CLA and NEOBEE® MCTs. Stepan’s ingredients make it possible to customize and enhance a wide variety of foods and dietary supplements.

About Stepan Lipid Nutrition:

Stepan Lipid Nutrition is a global leader in the production and supply of scientifically studied, naturally derived, lipid ingredients used in nutritional products. Our products may improve nutritional health in various markets including sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition and infant nutrition. For more information about Stepan Lipid Nutrition please visit the company online at http://www.lipidnutrition.com.