As CIOs look to digitally transform their businesses, the network becomes an increasingly critical element of operations.

As CIOs look to digitally transform their businesses, the network becomes an increasingly critical element of operations. Unless organizations change the way they build and operate the network, they will be left with a fragile digital infrastructure that is difficult to change, risky to update, costly to run, and lacking in its ability to keep up with business needs.

David Cheriton’s session will address how automation and intent-based networking are the keys to an agile, reliable, and more cost effective network. Apstra CEO, Mansour Karam, will also be available at the event for one-on-one meetings to discuss how Apstra’s vendor-agnostic, intent-based networking system can transform your data center network

WHAT: Transformation to Vendor-Agnostic Intent-Based Networking keynote session on the benefits of intent-based networking.

WHEN: August 30, 2017

WHERE: future:net 2017

Four Seasons Hotel, 3960 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV

WHO: David Cheriton, Apstra Inc. Founder and Chief Scientist

SCHEDULE A MEETING:

The three founders of Apstra, Mansour Karam (CEO), David Cheriton (Chief Scientist), and Sasha Ratkovic (CTO) will be available to meet with customers, prospects and partners at the event. If you will be attending and want to learn more about the Apstra Operating System (AOS), schedule a meeting.