Bonded Logistics, a leading global provider of third-party logistics (3PL), announces the opening of its 371K sq. ft. warehousing facility at Metrolina Park in north Charlotte. Additionally, to accommodate the needs of current customers and new business, it has agreed to lease the remaining 124K sq. ft. of available space in Building 2 of Beacon Partners’ new industrial park.

“It’s always an exciting time when a new facility gets up and running,” states Scott Carr, President and CEO of Bonded Logistics. “There’s so much work that goes into a project like this, especially one of this magnitude, that it feels really good when everything comes together. Special thanks to Beacon Partners and Edifice for their great work on the construction of the building. And a big thank you to our operations team for all their hard work to make sure everything was ready for our customers.”

Located at 5224 Gibbon Road, the 495,950 sq. ft. warehouse is the anchor property in Beacon Partners’ new master-planned industrial complex on the old Metrolina Fairgrounds just north of downtown Charlotte. It’s Bonded’s largest building to date and includes a mix of bulk and rack storage, 32’ ceilings, an ESFR sprinkler system, and 84 dock doors. It’s being used for a wide range of logistics services including distribution, fulfillment, and plant support.

“We are excited that a long-standing and valued customer of the caliber of Bonded Logistics has grown their commitment to Metrolina Park with their expansion,” said Tim Robertson, Director – Industrial Leasing at Beacon Partners.

This new facility has become the centerpiece of Bonded’s now 889,943 sq. ft. logistics campus along Statesville Rd, which includes three properties leased from Beacon Partners. Adjacent to 5224 Gibbon Road at 7320 Statesville Rd is a 176K sq. ft. public facility that currently offers a mix of bulk and rack storage in ambient as well as temp-controlled environments. The third building, located directly across the street at 7335 Statesville Rd, is a 218K sq. ft. warehouse that houses Bonded Pac, the company’s contract packaging division.

“Plans for the additional space are already taking shape,” adds Carr, who is a second-generation owner of the Charlotte-based 3PL. “There’s been so much interest from current customers that it just made sense to go ahead and take the whole building.”

The opening of Bonded’s newest facility brings its total footprint to 2.6 million sq. ft. across 14 locations with over 300 full-time employees in four NC counties. The new building, once fully operational, will employ 75 full-time staff, including 35-40 new employees.

About Bonded Logistics

Bonded Logistics is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C with 2.6 million sq. ft. of facility space spread across 14 locations. Privately owned, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution to their broad customer base. Since 1972, Bonded Logistics has been committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative, and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit http://www.bondedlogistics.com.