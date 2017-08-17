Food, Wine, Beer & Style in Historic Los Olivos, CA

The small and quaint town of Los Olivos—the jewel of Santa Ynez Valley, smack dab in the middle of Santa Barbara wine country—is a step back in time. Dating back to its origin in 1887, this historic town is also a hub of award-winning wines, world-class cuisine and chic fashion and art.

Downtown Los Olivos, with its flagpole at the center of town, is a walkable 5-block area, full of wine tasting, art galleries, boutique shops and restaurants, many of which are housed in 100-year-old buildings. Near the flagpole is the new location of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. where visitors can sip on locally crafted beers in the garden. Just up the street is the new tasting room of Ca’ Del Grevino winery, pouring Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from vineyards in the famed Santa Maria Valley AVA. Other places to taste are Epiphany Wines and The Bubble Shack, with their gorgeous outdoor lounge, plus specialty beers and small-lot wines at the newly opened Community Craft and Story of Soil.

For some gourmet bites to eat, try the classic Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café or new eatery The Bear and Star at the family-run Fess Parker Wine Country Inn. (And yes, we mean actor Fess Parker of Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone fame.) After years at Big Sur’s acclaimed Post Ranch Inn, Chef John Cox is now cooking up farm-to-table, refined ranch cuisine 3 meals a day at the Inn. The menu revolves around heirloom produce and animals that are all grown and raised on the Parker family’s 714-acre cattle ranch nearby. Rooms are luxurious and newly updated, also a pool and spa.

Then check out vintage and new designer women's apparel (men’s rack coming soon!) at The Style Junction in their new location across from St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church. And don’t miss the whimsical J. Woeste in Los Olivos, a magical place full of wonderful must-have plants, garden art, and home accessories. Get pampered with a massage or facial at a santé spa, then relax with a glass of wine or cocktail at Ca’ Del Grevino or The Bear and Star—both stay open late for thirsty guests.

Just 2 hours north of Los Angeles by car, the picturesque, small town of Los Olivos in the middle of wine country is the perfect summer weekend or day-trip getaway. The town also hosts two family-friendly events per year: Day in the Country is October 21, 2017 and Olde Fashioned Christmas is December 2, 2017. Come see how the simple life is lived!

About Los Olivos, CA

Located in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, the charming historic town of Los Olivos is a rewarding and relaxing weekend getaway or fun-filled day. Founded in 1887 as a stop on the stage coach route from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo, Los Olivos is noted for its love of the arts, wine tasting opportunities, unique shopping, epicurean restaurants, fun festivals, antiques, recreational landscapes, and friendly residents found throughout the village. Boasting expansive views of Santa Barbara County’s vineyards and horse ranches, Foxen Canyon Wine Trail starts in Los Olivos and stretches north, winding its way through the gorgeous rolling hills of California's Central Coast.

​Learn more at LosOlivosCA.com.