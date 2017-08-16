We are always happy to help out the community. Ms. P and her students will benefit greatly from this classroom library and the opportunity to read and learn more inside and outside of school.

All Year Cooling, a family-owned South Florida air conditioner installation and repair company made a donation to a classroom at Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. This institution does not have a school library, the donation would help provide a personal library for the classroom to utilize and expand over time.

As a Title 1 school, many students cannot afford to buy school supplies or books to use in the classroom. Therefore, All Year Cooling’s donation will help provide the opportunity for students to read novels as well as use dictionaries to expand their vocabularies. The donation would also include funding for ink cartridges in order to print activities and tests for each student.

“My hope is to help my students gain a passion for reading and writing that will not only help them in school but also in the real world,” said Ms. P, the Central Charter school teacher. In regards to her project being fully funded, “Words cannot express how thankful I am. Our school currently does not have a school library. Many of the students, sadly, do not own any books. My students will benefit greatly from the supplies and books that you have helped fund. I am also sure that they will appreciate all of your support.”

Every student will get a chance to access the classroom library and classroom resources in order to maintain motivation and keep students excited to learn the necessary concepts for success. To learn more about the donation, visit All Year Cooling’s website.

“We are always happy to help out the community. Ms. P and her students will benefit greatly from this classroom library and the opportunity to read and learn more inside and outside of school,” said All Year Cooling President, Tommy Smith.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 300,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Their goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value and service on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, Tommy Smith along with his team makes it their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.