"With schizophrenia costing upwards of $100 million annually, it's critical that health care organizations improve their ability to predict who their high-risk, high-cost patients will be, and allocate resources accordingly."

Machine learning and advanced predictive models can help improve health care organizations’ ability to identify and predict future high-cost patients suffering from schizophrenia within their patient populations, according to a recently published research paper by executives of ODH, Inc. and collaborators in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

The paper, Predicting Future High-Cost Schizophrenia Patients Using High-Dimensional Administrative Data, is co-authored by Dr. Erin Falconer, Dr. John P. Docherty and Dr. David Kho, all of ODH, Inc.

Schizophrenia is a serious and persistent mental health condition, with estimated direct and indirect costs in the U.S of up to $102 million annually. Yet, according to the authors, while current methods of medical cost risk prediction have been focused on and refined for medical conditions, the forecasting of health care expenditures for individuals with mental health conditions has not received that same level of refinement.

It is critical, say the authors, that health care organizations enhance their ability to predict high cost, high-risk patients with mental health issues - including schizophrenia - so that resources can be effectively allocated to manage these patients.

The paper’s major finding was that using advanced machine learning methods and leveraging detailed clinical and medication data resulted in improved ability to identify and predict high-cost patients with schizophrenia compared with existing models. The paper also found that the presence of co-morbid physical conditions, such as diabetes and kidney disease, contributed to higher costs.

The authors also suggest the application of their approach for modeling risk and costs for patients with other mental health diagnoses besides schizophrenia.

