All Year Cooling, a family-owned South Florida air conditioner installation and repair company made a donation to a classroom at Floranada Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The donation to the class will provide a variety of learning materials to students to provide supplementary learning that the students can interact with instead of the traditional worksheets.

The interactive game library provided to the students, ranging from grades PreK-2, includes a variety of learning materials that range from reading comprehension to grammar and writing. The resources are more interactive and will allow the students to be excited about learning more so than the conventional paper and pencil method.

“I can definitely see where and how these materials will be implemented to benefit and foster the growth of my students and keep the light in their eyes lit,” said Mrs. Brown-Landley, the Floranada Elementary school teacher.

Every student will get a chance to access the various interactive learning games in order to maintain motivation and keep students excited to learn the necessary concepts for success. To learn more about the donation, visit the All Year Cooling website.

“We are always happy to play our part in the community. We realize how important it is for everyone to have the opportunity to have a good education with all the materials they need to learn,” said All Year Cooling President, Tommy Smith.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 300,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Their goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value and service on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, Tommy Smith along with his team makes it their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.