Best Lawyers® Recognizes 12 Carmody MacDonald Lawyers

Recognition Showcases Firm’s Depth in Litigation, Corporate Law, and Family Law

St. Louis, MO (PRWEB)

Carmody MacDonald is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers® has recognized 12 of the firm’s attorneys for their annual "The Best Lawyers in America©" list and “Lawyer of the Year” awards. Best Lawyers® recognizes attorneys based on peer review from colleagues within the same geographical and practice areas, and the methodology results in a meaningful and substantive evaluation of legal services.

The two attorneys receiving the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” recognition by Best Lawyers® are:

  •     David P. Stoeberl – Litigation – Real Estate
  •     James P. Carmody – Family Law

In addition, the following Carmody MacDonald lawyers are named on The Best Lawyers in America© (2018 Edition) list:

  •     Brian C. Behrens - Corporate Law
  •     Joyce M. Capshaw - Family Law
  •     Donald R. Carmody - Construction Law; Corporate Law; Real Estate Law
  •     Gerard T. Carmody - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Real Estate
  •     James P. Carmody - Family Law
  •     Spencer P. Desai - Banking and Finance Law
  •     Robert E. Eggmann - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation - Bankruptcy
  •     S. Todd Hamby - Commercial Litigation
  •     Mark B. Hillis - Banking and Finance Law; Real Estate Law
  •     Christopher J. Lawhorn - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Bankruptcy
  •     Leo H. MacDonald, Jr. - Tax Law
  •     David P. Stoeberl - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Real Estate; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

The firm also congratulates Carmody MacDonald attorneys Gerard T. Carmody and Mark B. Hillis who have each been recognized by Best Lawyers® 20 times since their first appearances on the annual Best Lawyers® list in 1995.

About Carmody MacDonald P.C.

Founded in 1981, Carmody MacDonald P.C. is a St. Louis-based law firm specializing in litigation, corporate law, and family law. With a team of 47 experienced attorneys, the firm’s size provides clients with a unique advantage by offering the value of a mid-sized firm but the depth of offerings of a larger firm.

Visit http://www.bestlawyers.com for more information about Best Lawyers®.

