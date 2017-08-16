Broadleaf Commerce Brings Customizable Commerce to B2B Connect 2017

Our clients continue to reaffirm us as the best commerce framework for building complex or highly customized solutions, which is so important in a B2B context.

Broadleaf Commerce, an enterprise eCommerce platform provider, will showcase customizable commerce solutions at B2B Connect 2017 in San Diego, California. The conference will take place from September 17th to September 19th at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.

Members of Broadleaf’s executive team look forward to meeting with attendees to discuss their current B2B challenges and to introduce them to the Broadleaf framework, and how it is meeting the complex needs of current clients including distributors, manufacturers, and B2B2C retailers. Interested retailers may contact Broadleaf to schedule a one-on-one private demonstration for a deeper discussion of Broadleaf’s core functionalities and how it can help facilitate their B2B goals.

“We’re excited to discuss commerce challenges with the attendees at B2B Connect and to showcase the newest version of the Broadleaf framework,” stated Brian Polster, CEO of Broadleaf Commerce. “Our clients continue to reaffirm us as the best commerce framework for building complex or highly customized solutions, which is so important in a B2B context.”

B2B Connect is the go-to VIP event for industry-leading B2B executives in Digital, Digital Marketing and eCommerce that are looking to interact, share ideas, and find business solutions. B2B Connect attendance is by invitation-only and will feature 75 of North America’s most influential and innovative executives in the distribution and manufacturing industries.

Broadleaf Commerce provides robust, black-box free B2C, B2B, Multi-Site, Marketplace, Multi-Tenant Enablement, and API Commerce solutions to support leading retail brands, including O’Reilly Auto Parts, The Container Store, and ICON Health & Fitness. For more information about the Broadleaf Commerce platform, visit: http://www.broadleafcommerce.com.

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce provides B2B and B2C eCommerce platform solutions to simplify the complexities of multi-channel commerce and digital experience management. As the market-leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring tailored, highly scalable commerce systems, Broadleaf is fully customizable and extensible. Trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, Broadleaf provides the framework for leading brands, including Pep Boys, The Container Store, and O’Reilly Auto Parts. For more information visit: http://www.broadleafcommerce.com/.