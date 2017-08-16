Slow Wine Editore Prepares for their Most Exciting US Tour

Slow Food Editore will debut their latest English-language edition of Slow Wine, the renowned annual guide to over 400 of Italy’s best wineries, during the 2018 Slow Wine US Tour.

The Slow Wine guide includes wineries that distinguish themselves among others by producing high quality wines, practicing sustainable winemaking methods and maintaining a great price to value ratio.

The dates and locations of the 2018 Slow Wine US Tour are:



January 23rd - San Francisco

January 25th - Seattle

January 29th - Houston

January 31st - New York

About Slow Wine

The Slow Wine Guide, published by Slow Food Editore (the publishing arm of Slow Food International*), adopts a new approach to wine criticism and looks at a variety of factors to evaluate wineries in their entirety. They take into consideration wine quality, history and adherence to terroir, value, environmental sensitivity and ecologically sustainable methods of practice. Slow Wine was conceived to give a realistic snapshot of the current Italian wine landscape. The guide features reviews of 400 different wineries, each one visited by Slow Food experts. It is available for purchase on Amazon.com as well as in select bookstores.

*Slow Food International is a global grassroots organization that envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet. A non-profit member-supported association, Slow Food was founded in Italy in 1989 to counter the rise of fast food and fast life and the disappearance of local food traditions, and to encourage people to be aware about the food they eat, where it comes from, how it tastes and how our food choices affect the rest of the world.