For a Second Year, ALIGHT ANALYTICS Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000

Alight Analytics is ranked No. 3,891 on Inc. magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

This is Alight Analytics’ second year on the list. Only one in three Inc. 5000 companies qualify two years in a row. Last year, Alight was No. 4,765.

“It’s a thrill to make the list for the second year in a row,” said Matt Hertig, Alight’s CEO and co-founder. “Some of the country’s most successful, best-known businesses are Inc. 5000 alumni. This award is more proof that we’re doing the right things as a company.”

Alight’s growth has been fueled by ChannelMix — the first data aggregation engine designed for marketers. ChannelMix empowers marketing agencies and large brands to harness all their marketing data into a single data platform, enabling organizations to create actionable marketing intelligence through a single connection.

“When we started Alight 10 years ago, Matt and I knew there was a massive opportunity to enable marketers with actionable data and insights,” said Michelle Jacobs, Alight’s president and co-founder. “This recognition is just another example of the great team and the great clients we have at Alight.”

“The marketing analytics industry has really exploded over the past few years,” Hertig said. “Being in this industry now for over a decade with our ChannelMix platform and team of experts gives us a great competitive advantage that will fuel our continued growth for years to come.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” said Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

ABOUT ALIGHT ANALYTICS

Alight Analytics® is a full-service provider of powerful, actionable marketing analytics to advertising agencies and brands around the world through its ChannelMix® solution and Insight Group™ services.

ChannelMix, the world’s first marketing data management platform, eliminates cumbersome data gathering by combining online data, offline data, sales data and custom data sources together systematically for a single source of truth, reducing the hours marketers spend each day prepping data for reporting. As a pioneer in the space, Alight has been helping marketers end the “Data Death March™” since 2007.

ChannelMix, a Google Approved Technology, offers pre-built connections to many of the 3000+ existing marketing tools and systems. Plus, it can accommodate custom connections to any outliers, Excel files or proprietary systems. Alight does all the heavy lifting, including setting up the connections, building aggregated views, monitoring, data hygiene and ongoing management of the data, a unique service among competitors. Agencies and brands can access their cleansed, consolidated data using any business intelligence tool, such as Tableau Software, BIME, DOMO, Microsoft BI, Qlik andSAS.

Insight Group offers expert professional consulting and training services in the field of marketing analytics. Insight Group’s consultants help brands and agencies implement holistic tracking strategies, create insightful dashboards, build attribution and predictive models, and deliver expert training through its proprietary program called Marketing Analytics Academy.

Alight Analytics was named a 2017 Inc. Best Workplace, 2016 Inc. 5000 winner, 2016 Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal, 2016 Company of the Year Stevie Award Winner, 2016 Awards For Excellence nominee by the Digital Analytics Association, 2015 Stevie Award Winner, a 2015 Top 50 Google Technology Provider by CIO Review, a 2014 Smart Company to Watch by Thinking Bigger Business, a 2014 Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal, the 2014 Best Business Analytics Solution Provider by Innovation Enterprise, a 2014 25 Under 25® award winner by Thinking Bigger Business. Alight’s co-founders, Matt Hertig and Michelle Jacobs, were finalists for 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year for the Central Midwest region. Jacobs is a 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year and was named one of Ingram’s 2014 40 Under Forty honorees.

Alight Analytics is a Google Analytics Certified Partner, a Google Analytics Authorized Premium Reseller, a Google Analytics Technology Partner, a Google AdWords Partner, a MarketLive Integrated Partner, an Amazon Web Services APN Consulting Partner, a Tableau Software Alliance Partner and part of the SAP HANA Startup Program. For more information, visit http://www.alightanalytics.com.

INC. 5000 METHODOLOGY

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

