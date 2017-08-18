In an environment of escalating data and borderless networks, monitoring needs to be highly scalable, flexible, intuitive to set up, and capable of sharing insights with network and security operations

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network visibility and security solutions, announced a significant new firmware release packed full of new and expanded features for its IntellaFlex XR family. Available immediately, the latest v5.14 release introduces several new time-saving and performance-enhancing capabilities, and a Deep Packet Inspection feature for security monitoring and compliance.

“In an environment of escalating data and borderless networks, monitoring needs to be highly scalable, flexible, intuitive to set up, and capable of sharing insights with network and security operations,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “Our IntellaFlex XR network visibility and security solutions are designed to ensure the experience is seamless for customers, allowing them to gain complete visibility more easily in a time of growing network complexity.”

Below are some of the powerful network visibility features and capabilities announced today.

‘Phone Home’ Feature:

This latest firmware release delivers a new experience for users. The Check for Firmware Updates feature informs users as to whether their switches are running the latest firmware that contains time-saving features and security enhancements. Users no longer have to periodically and manually check the APCON website or search for email messages to identify the latest firmware version.

Protocol Header Stripping:

APCON’s HyperEngine packet processor blade now supports Protocol Header Stripping for VXLAN, NVGRE, GRE, GENEVE, and ERSPAN types I, II and III. Some packet headers are not supported in packet analyzers, and stripping away header information allows the performance and security analysis tools to process data and operate at maximum efficiency.

New Multi-Function Pipeline:

This new capability allows customers to apply up to three multi-function operations on packets passing through a single port for either the APCON IntellaStore or the IntellaFlex Multi-Function blades, and combines two operations such as deduplication and protocol stripping at up to 200Gbps on the industry-leading HyperEngine packet processor blade. This new Multi-Function Pipeline feature frees up previously used ports for other connections and functions.

Enhanced Network Security:

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) feature has been enhanced to search packets for cyber threats such as malware, and forward suspicious packets to forensics tools for further investigation. The DPI Mask, Pass and Drop actions allow the HyperEngine packet processor blade to support data privacy and compliance to meet regulations such as HIPAA or PCI. Also supported is the ability to import regular expressions from files, reducing users’ time for configuring.

Other features include a multi-port statistics display, deduplication options to exclude layer 4 headers, and a reduction in time required to upgrade APCON’s network visibility and security systems. Customers can find additional information at https://support.apcon.com/.

