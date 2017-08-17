2016 produced a banner year in sales in the region and Sherry once again achieved the prestigious Top Producer highest level Platinum Award in both residential and commercial real estate from the Gulf Coast Association of REALTORS®.

The efforts of Gulf Coast residents and businesses to overcome the effects of Hurricane Katrina, the decline of the national economy, and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is now bearing fruit, with 2017 showing indicators of recovery. In real estate, according to prominent local Realtor® Sherry Owen, the economic recovery is felt in particular by home sellers who are seeing increases in the average sales price of properties.

Since 2011, following the oil spill, the average sales price of MS Gulf Coast real estate has experienced a steady yearly increase of 4-5% every year until 2016. “In 2016,” says Owen, “we saw a very heartening 6% increase over the 2015 sales price. And year to date for 2017 is showing indications of record breaking increases – with a 7% increase over 2016 numbers at this time.”

Sherry Owen is the owner and broker for Owen & Co., LLC Real Estate in Gulfport, MS, along the coast. With 8 professional agents, it’s one of the smaller boutique real estate companies in Gulfport, and for the past 15 years has routinely ranked among the top 10 real estate brokerages in the state.

Top Producer Platinum Award

2016 produced a banner year in sales in the region and Sherry once again achieved the prestigious Top Producer highest level Platinum Award in both residential and commercial real estate from the Gulf Coast Association of REALTORS®.

Sherry has spent many years building her reputation specializing in luxury waterfront homes. In 2016, the average list price of properties she represented was well over $400,000. It is Sherry’s dedication to her clients and her ability to bring buyers for her sellers that has earned her the honor to consistently rank among the top agents in Mississippi.

Other Owen & Co. award winners include Tiffany J. Dymond, ABR, SFR, who through dedication to her clients, received the Silver Residential Award; Janet Lawrence’ steady client base brought her the Residential Bronze Award; and Danielle Parson’s first year in the real estate business earned her the Residential Bronze Award.

Why Invest in Mississippi Gulf Coast Real Estate

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is already home to some of the most exciting and dynamic job creators in the country. A vibrant gaming and recreational industry, major shipbuilding and defense-related industries, manufacturing, retail, health care, seafood, port transportation, and other marine sectors all add up to a diverse and sustainable coastal economy.

“So far this year we are already seeing major increases in the average sales price from 2016,” says Sherry. “This is a positive indicator for a seller, so if you were on the fence of whether it is a good time to sell, the numbers are saying yes. At Owen & Co., we are all very busy working hard for our clients. We enjoy taking time to sit down and discuss and guide our clients with our professional tools. Our goal is to bring buyers and sellers together.”

Sherry credits the success of Owen & Co. Real Estate to stability, reliability, and integrity. Her own extensive knowledge of the Mississippi Gulf Coast comes from 32 years assisting clients with all their real estate needs.

Contact Owen & Co., LLC Real Estate by telephone: (228) 822-9870, by e-mail: info(at)owenandco(dot)com, or by visiting their website at http://www.owenandco.com.

