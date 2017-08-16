ReadyCloud E-Commerce CRM - ReadyCloud.com E-tailers have shifted focus. Instead of just trying to sell you something, they are now tracking the lifecycle of each customer to improve retention, reduce cart abandonment rates and secure long term loyalty.

ReadyCloud (https://www.ReadyCloud.com) has just released a factsheet that delivers “21 CRM Facts Your Business Needs to Know Now.”

Emerging reports are showing that the CRM industry has eclipsed $36 billion annually, with estimates predicting it will surpass $40 billion annually by 2020. As CRM enters the e-commerce arena, this growth is expected to surge in the short years ahead.

The most recent CRM statistics for 2017 reveal some surprising findings. Notably, CRM has been proven to improve team productivity by 50%, reduce customer service labor cost by 40%, improve sales quotas by 65%, and help 74% of businesses using it improve their relationships with customers or other businesses.

With the e-commerce industry quickly becoming the preferred shopping solution for consumers (estimates show that it’s a $2 trillion per year industry and growing), the need for a cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution is ever-present.

At the forefront is ReadyCloud, a multi-channel e-commerce CRM software solution that also features premium plugins such as shipping software and returns automation software.

“E-tailers have shifted focus. Instead of just trying to sell you something, they are now tracking the lifecycle of each customer to improve retention, reduce cart abandonment rates and secure long term loyalty,” explained Michael Lazar, Executive Director of Marketing at ReadyCloud. “To maximize these efforts, e-tailers need the right tools in place like ReadyCloud CRM.”

ReadyCloud delivers rich cross-channel analytics and data for online retailers with instant customer contact creation, integrated calendar, notes and more.

