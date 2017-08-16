“With interest rates on the rise, CoreCD® will help us gain a competitive advantage in pricing and selling CDs, which will inevitably become more attractive to investors.” -Mike Murphy, President and CEO Holyoke Credit Union

BSG Financial Group, a leading provider of revenue-enhancement programs and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide, announced today that Holyoke, MA-based Holyoke Credit Union will be its first client to capitalize on the CoreCD® system—its newest product offering. CoreCD® is used to effectively price and sell time deposits (CDs). The credit union plans to begin using the CoreCD® product and services within a few weeks.

“With interest rates on the rise, the CoreCD® system is a timely and invaluable tool that will help us gain a competitive advantage in pricing and selling CDs, which will inevitably become more attractive to investors,” said Mike Murphy, President and CEO of Holyoke Credit Union.

The CoreCD® system, which consists of a suite of services, training and products, ranges from simple tools that can be implemented in a matter of days to a full suite of state-of-the-art pricing analytics and sales processes. With the system, the credit union will be able to personalize CD rate sheets for individual members and provide insight into how the credit union’s offers stack up in dollars and APY to the competition. The credit union will also take advantage of the CoreCD® processes that can often reduce CD interest expense by 10 to 40 basis points. In addition, the system facilitates a patented process of refinancing CD investments away from the institution’s competitors. Some of the newest patented offerings take the punishment out of CD early withdrawal penalties for depositors while simultaneously benefiting the financial institution. The CoreCD® products and services include training and support through every phase.

“We are eager to help our members navigate the rising rate landscape as they search for attractive options for their investments and the ability to refinance the ones they made when rates were low,” Murphy said. “CoreCD® will help our employees display and deliver value that goes beyond rate alone.”

BSG Financial Group markets and sells CoreCD® to financial institutions across the country through an alliance with Omaha, NE-based The CorePoint. The CorePoint began selling its services to banks and credit unions across the United States in 2010. Due to the surge of interest in these offerings, the two companies joined forces in July 2017 to market and sell CoreCD®. “The CorePoint alliance positions us strategically to deliver on our objective to provide tangible solutions that help institutions improve performance and compete more effectively,” said Jeffrey Harper, president of BSG Financial Group. “Holyoke Credit Union’s rapid adoption of CoreCD® is indicative of the need for this solution in the marketplace, especially with interest rates on the move.”

About BSG Financial Group

Louisville, Ky.-based BSG Financial Group is a group of independently organized companies that provides revenue-enhancement and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide. BSG Financial Group has been a provider of innovative overdraft programs since 1999, including the industry's first cloud-based overdraft management solution, Courtesy Connect®/Courtesy Limit™. The company's additional revenue-enhancing solutions include: Fee-Based Packaged Checking Accounts; Digital Lending Solutions; Vendor Management; Account Acquisition Strategies; Social Media Management; and CD Pricing and Selling Strategies.

BSG Financial Group includes the following companies: CourtesyCloud Management Solutions, LLC; BSG Financial, LLC; and IQ Development, LLC. For more information about the company, visit http://www.BSGfinancial.com.

About Holyoke Credit Union

Holyoke Credit Union was organized in 1911 as a Massachusetts state-charted credit union to deliver a full range of consumer banking services. Today, we are chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and regulated by the Massachusetts Division of Banks. Throughout our 100-plus year history, we have been a financially strong and professionally managed credit union, making us a wise and prudent choice for those looking for stability and peace of mind. For more information about the company, visit http://www.holyokecu.com.