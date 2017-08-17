ISO 45001 U.S. TAG members, including Clarion’s CEO, Geoffrey Peckham The results of a July vote show that the ISO 45001 DIS was approved by a landslide margin: 53 out of 60 (including the U.S.) voted in favor. That’s 88%! The requirement to pass is equal to or greater than 66%. Past News Releases RSS Clarion Safety Systems Improves...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels, is pleased to share insight on ISO 45001 Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems, the highly anticipated, first global standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems, as steps have been taken to move it further towards publication.

In line with ISO’s standards development process, the second version of the draft international standard (DIS) has been approved, with the U.S. technical advisory group (TAG) for ISO 45001 voting in favor of the standard.

“The results of a July vote show that the ISO 45001 DIS was approved by a landslide margin: 53 out of 60 (including the U.S.) voted in favor. That’s 88%! The requirement to pass is equal to or greater than 66%,” says Geoffrey Peckham, CEO of Clarion Safety Systems.

The next meeting of the committee in charge of ISO 45001, ISO/PC 283, will be held this September in Malaysia. At the meeting, a determination will be made as to whether a final draft international standard (FDIS) is required. If an FDIS is not required, the standard’s publication is expected in late 2017. If an FDIS is required, the publication will be slightly later, likely in the first half of 2018.

"The U.S. TAG . . . looks forward to the upcoming committee meeting this September, reviewing the dispositions to our comments and voting on an FDIS for the proposed ISO 45001 standard when released," says TAG leaders Vic Toy, CSP, CIH, and Kathy Seabrook, CSP, CFIOSH, EurOSHM, according to a report from ASSE, the U.S. TAG administrator.

When published, ISO 45001 will give organizations a framework for implementing voluntary and mandated OH&S improvements to reduce risks to workers. Clarion is an active member of the U.S. TAG. Through Peckham and Clarion’s Standards Compliance Director, Angela Lambert, the company has made significant contributions to preparing U.S. positions for each draft of ISO 45001.

ISO 45001 is set to replace OHSAS 18001. It’s also closely aligned in its structure with ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems so organizations can efficiently integrate ISO 45001 requirements into their existing management systems.

