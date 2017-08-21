We have worked tirelessly to create better sheets, starting with the function of the sheet, so it’s easy to make a bed, and we use premium materials for the ultimate comfort.

Spun sheets launched its crowdfunding campaign today and immediately eclipsed its goal on Kickstarter with its new revolutionary sleeping and bed-making experience. The Spun sheet design removes the hassle of inefficient hospital corners, so making beds is quicker and easier than ever before.

The innovative bed sheets include a re-designed top sheet that quickly fits in place and has an extra-long bottom flap that folds under so it never comes untucked – making loose sheets and messy corners a thing of the past.

“Nobody enjoys making the bed, so we knew there was a problem that needed to be solved...and the design of bed sheets hasn’t been improved for decades,” said Spun Co-founder London Sutherland. “We have worked tirelessly to create better sheets, starting with the function of the sheet, so it’s easy to make a bed. We also use premium materials for the ultimate comfort. There is no detail we haven’t thought of.”

“Spun sheets are made from super soft, premium quality cotton that stands the test of time,” said co-founder Chloe Reynolds. “We all know that putting sheets on your bed is not fun or easy. Our goal was to offer an efficient design that takes the hassle out of making your bed.”

Spun sheets are made with five factors that define a remarkably soft sheet at the forefront:

1. Thread count

2. Cotton type

3. Fiber length

4. Thread thickness

5. Weave

Spun sheets incorporates all five of these factors to construct the ideal fabric. Spun sheets are Oeko-Tex Certified, which means they are free of harmful chemicals.

Features include:



Extra-long bottom flap

Sturdy 3/4" grippy elastic on fitted sheet

Directional tags for easy bed making

Envelope pillowcase

100 percent long staple Supima cotton

500 thread count

Fine yarn count threading

Sateen weave

For more information and to pre-order Spun sheets for a limited time at early-bird discount prices, visit the Spun sheets Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About Spun:

Spun sheets are made by the best textile manufacturer in the world, which specializes in bedding. All products purchased from the Kickstarter campaign are 100 percent ready to be produced. Company Co-founders London Sutherland and Chloe Reynolds are both graduates of the accounting program at Weber University. For more information,

visit http://www.spunsheets.com.