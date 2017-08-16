PropLogix Lands Spot on 2017 Inc. 500 List

PropLogix ranks no. 392 on 2017 Inc. 500 List We saw a void in our industry and filled it by using technology to change the way things were done.

PropLogix ranks no. 392 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth of 1,108%.

The enterprise, founded in 2010, was also distinguished as the 13th fast-growing company in the real estate industry across the nation, alongside real estate investing social network, BiggerPockets.

“The secret to our explosive growth has been our innovation. We saw a void in our industry and filled it by using technology to change the way things were done,” said PropLogix CEO, Tim Healy. “Ultimately we’re making the home buying experience better by empowering real estate professionals and consumers.”

About PropLogix

PropLogix provides vital assistance in the performance of key pieces of due diligence in connection with the home buying experience. They uncover hidden municipal liens, obtain HOA certificates, procure surveys, and follow lien releases after closing.