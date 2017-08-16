Inspired eLearning Appoints Kyle Metcalf As New CEO

Inspired eLearning, the nation’s leading security and compliance training company, announced today that the company has appointed Kyle Metcalf as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Metcalf, formerly the General Manager of the Digital Practice at Rackspace will be taking over for Felix Odigie, Inspired eLearning’s CEO for the past three years.

Felix Odigie, a Private Equity investor and CEO at Inspired eLearning said, “I am very pleased to have worked with such incredible people and am extremely proud of the company’s achievements over the course of my tenure as CEO. At this time, I truly believe it is imperative that the next CEO of Inspired eLearning possess an advanced understanding and deployment of cloud-based architectures and technology. Kyle Metcalf is that CEO and I am confident that he will help propel the company to the next level.”

Kyle Metcalf, incoming CEO of Inspired eLearning, stated, “It is an honor to be selected as the CEO of Inspired eLearning and I appreciate the insight provided by Felix Odigie and the company’s board of directors. I look forward to working with the team and helping our customers, through education, build a safer, more productive workforce.”

Since joining Rackspace in 2005, Mr. Metcalf has held a number of different roles within the organization. Most recently in 2014, he was named as the General Manager of Rackspace Digital, a high growth business unit within the Rackspace organization.

About Inspired eLearning

Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Awareness CBT for the 3rd year in row and an Inc. 5000 company for the 5th year in a row, Inspired eLearning is dedicated to delivering the highest quality enterprise educational products that transform corporate culture, nurture and enhance workforce skills, and deliver maximum ROI for the corporate education budget. Inspired eLearning offers Security Awareness and Compliance solutions, PhishProof phishing assessment software, custom courseware design and development, content integration, and a fully hosted web-based eLearning course delivery and tracking system using the iLMS (Inspired Learning Management System). For more information, visit https://inspiredelearning.com/security-awareness/.