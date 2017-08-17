Cellular Sales Welcomes Powell Residents to New Store

The new Cellular Sales in Powell, Ohio is the company's first new store in Ohio in 2017. We are familiar with the surrounding areas and hope that this new location in Powell will serve as a convenience for our customers.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, opened its first Ohio location in 2017 in Powell.

The new store is located at 9110 Bunker Ln. in Powell, across the street from LA Fitness. The store opened on July 27.

“We are thrilled we get to expand our presence in the Buckeye State,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Joe Burns. “We are familiar with the surrounding areas and hope that this new location in Powell will serve as a convenience for our customers.”

Since 1993, Cellular Sales has seen rapid growth that has allowed it to become the nation’s largest premium Verizon Wireless retailer. Founded as a single store in Knoxville, Tenn., the company has since expanded to more than 600 stores across 38 states. Cellular Sales has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers by Inc. Magazine for eight of the past nine years.

“As a company, we attribute our success to the emphasis we have placed on providing excellent customer service experiences,” said Regional Director RC Scheinler. “We are always excited to bring this culture to a new community and look forward to serving the Powell community.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Powell store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Powell may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Marcus Hundley at (859) 321-5437 or marcus.hundley(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 5,000 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

