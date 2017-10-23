The Loken Group Announces $1 Billion In Sales

“We couldn’t be prouder of this huge accomplishment,” said Lance Loken, CEO of The Loken Group. “We have an amazing team, but we feel most grateful for our clients and friends, who have made this achievement, and all that we accomplish, possible.”

“The cohesiveness of our culture has truly transformed the way we interact with our clients and each other,” said Karina Loken, founder of The Loken Group, “We couldn’t have reached this milestone of $1 billion without the grit of our team and the trust of our clients.”

With the achievement of $1 billion in closed home sales and 4,566 real estate transactions since 2011, The Loken Group has quickly become one of the top teams in the greater Houston area. Based on units and volume closed in 2016, The Loken Group is ranked second in all of Keller Williams worldwide. In addition to real estate-related accolades, like being ranked #8 out of real estate groups in the US regardless of brokerage (REAL Trends, Teams by Transaction Sides in 2016 - 1254.25), they were named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and #20 out of Houston companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies (2016). The group has been recognized for its unique culture and savvy business practices, and is considered an industry leader by many.

The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Realty Signature office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. They were recently named #2 (Ranked by 2016 Sales Volume - $300.62 million) in the Houston Business Journal’s Top 25 Residential Real Estate Large Teams; and #8 (Teams by Transaction Sides in 2016 - 1254.25) and #28 (Teams by Sales Volume in 2016 - $300 mil) in America by REAL TRENDS (Wall Street Journal) The Thousand in 2017. In addition, they have been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and #20 out of Houston companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. Out of all Keller Williams agents worldwide, The Loken Group was also named #2 in the world for units and volume based on 2016 closings. For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, http://www.thelokengroup.com.