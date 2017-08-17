Six consecutive years of sustained growth is a testament to the strength of our technology, the trust of our clients, and the commitment of our partners.

Today, Inc. magazine ranked AffiniPay No. 2110 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. This is the sixth consecutive year that AffiniPay has been named to the prestigious list, a feat that only 4 percent of companies can claim.

“This is an incredible achievement for our entire AffiniPay team,” said Amy Porter, CEO and Founder of AffiniPay. “Six consecutive years of sustained growth is a testament to the strength of our technology, the trust of our clients, and the commitment of our partners.” The company brought in $25.9 M in revenue in 2016, with 3-year growth of 174%.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company, creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay and CPACharge online payment solutions. These solutions are trusted by more than 40,000 professional service firms, with more than 150 strategic partnerships and programs, including the American Bar Association. AffiniPay also provides payment processing to associations for dues, donations, conference registrations, and more.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions



About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.