SoundOff Signal® Hires New Vice President of Marketing

Marni Epstein, Vice President of Marketing Mark Litke, President and CEO said given the 25 years of consecutive growth the company has recognized the need to expand its executive team to include the new role of Vice President of Marketing.

SoundOff Signal announces that Marni Epstein has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. This is a new management position for the company. Given the 25 years of consecutive growth the company has recognized the need to expand its executive team to include the new role of Vice President of Marketing. This new role will provide strong leadership to direct SoundOff's continued efforts in product line management, market research, marketing communications and brand development for SoundOff Signal and its affiliates.

It has been the policy of SoundOff Signal to hire leaders with the ability to carry the company forward to the next level, Marni will be no exception. Marni joined the company with a diverse background of marketing positions for Eaton Corporation, as the Vehicle Group Global Marketing Communications Project Manager, Visteon Corporation as a Senior Marketing and Product Support Manager and Global Marketing Director at Johnson Controls. She holds a MBA of Business from the University of Phoenix and a BA from Hope College.

Mark Litke

President and CEO

SoundOff Signal

616 662 6160