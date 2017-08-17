North American Title Company Logo We appreciate Terri's deep knowledge of escrow, her local ties, her strong work ethic and her dedication to customer service.

Terri Poenitzsch has joined The Woodlands branch of North American Title Co. (NATC) as an escrow officer. Poenitzsch has over 16 years of experience, working for a number of title providers located in Montgomery County.

“Terri is a great fit for our team here in The Woodlands,” said Evan Koymarianos, vice president, managing escrow officer, NATC. “We appreciate her deep knowledge of escrow, her local ties, her strong work ethic and her dedication to customer service. As we continue to grow our business, we encourage the real estate and mortgage professionals in this active market to give Terri and all our staff the opportunity to provide a positive closing experience for their clients.”

Poenitzsch is located at the NATC branch at 2829 Technology Forest Blvd., Suite 400, The Woodlands, TX 76109, and can be reached at (281) 419-2992.

About North American Title

With more than 1,200 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported total gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through its relationship with an expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com