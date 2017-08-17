“Tim brings a first-class pedigree to the G2 Integrated Solutions team, and is perfectly situated to help deliver our firm intent to be the obvious choice for operators of critical infrastructure assets"

Tim Rennie comes to G2 Integrated Solutions as Senior Vice President leading the Technical Resources and Operations (TRO) Department. In this role, he will ensure that G2-IS maintains excellence in operational project delivery and continues to develop an industry leading resource base that is reflective of the company’s intent to be thought leaders in the infrastructure industry. With more than 30 years of directly related experience, Tim brings a unique blend of strengths in leading operations in project based organizations, as well as building business strategy and consulting services in the energy, chemicals and utility sectors.

“Tim brings a first-class pedigree to the G2 Integrated Solutions team, and is perfectly situated to help deliver our firm intent to be the obvious choice for operators of critical infrastructure assets looking to set the benchmark in safety and operational business value creation. We are very pleased to welcome him to the team,” said David Corbett, CEO of G2-IS.

Tim joins G2 Integrated Solutions from Exterran, where he served as Vice President of Global Projects Organization, providing leadership for the successful completion and startup of midstream oil & gas facilities as an EPC provider for long term contract operations both domestically and internationally. During his tenure, Tim led the successful business turnaround of the projects business for Exterran, creating a competitive and reliable capability for engineering, procurement and construction.

Prior to his work with Exterran, Tim was Executive Vice President for the Engineering and Construction segment of Englobal Corporation, where he led nine offices throughout the U.S. performing EPC and inspection projects in the power, pipeline, chemicals, refining and government contracting markets. Tim also served multiple roles with WorleyParsons, including Vice President, Strategy and Vice President, Denver/Phoenix Operations, where he delivered a business turnaround in the fossil and renewable technology based power generation and environmental consulting markets.

Earlier in his career, Tim was the founder and leader of a successful boutique consulting firm for more than a decade, specializing in EPC project consulting, engineering work sharing processes, advanced engineering/design systems, large data conversion projects for plant control systems, operations and maintenance, asset performance management, and document management for regulatory compliance in the complex process industries.

Tim holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Marshall University Graduate College and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University. He is a registered Professional Engineer and continues to maintain his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute.