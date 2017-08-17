REBBL Honored To Be Named To CIRCLEUP25 Awards 2017

"REBBL still stood out as a clear winner among our judges panel of industry experts."

The investors, deal makers and luminaries of the prestigious CircleUp collective have selected REBBL®, maker of organic coconut-milk based super-herb drinks, as one of the 25 most innovative consumer brands of the year. The awards were announced in an article posted on Forbes.com.

This year, a notable 60% of winners featured women co-founders or current CEOs. REBBL® CEO Sheryl O’Loughlin shares, “We have a special brand born out of love, and our team has the grit and determination to make a real impact on people and the planet through our commitment to our growers and our partnership with Not For Sale. In the past year, we’ve reached a real tipping point posting triple digit growth, securing national distribution in Whole Foods, hiring seasoned talent in key leadership roles, and launching three new products. We are honored to have the Circleup25 include us amongst such an innovative and game-changing group of brands.”

Beginning with the 2016 CircleUp25 awards, nominations for functional beverage brands exploded, and the award for REBBL® represents the healthy and continued growth of the category. Kira McCroden, CircleUp's Communications Lead, who organizes CircleUp25 explains, "This year was the most competitive CircleUp25 to date, with over 1,000 nominations. However REBBL still stood out as a clear winner among our judges panel of industry experts. Not only is the product excellent and growth very impressive, the brand exudes a feel-good sentiment people want to get behind, with unique ingredients aiding well-being, fair-trade practices and a close partnership with non-profit Not For Sale. This is what makes REBBL truly something special."

CircleUp’s panel of industry expert judges awarded these esteemed honors with assistance from Helio, an internal data science platform that analyzes 1.2MM consumer businesses across relative strength of brand, team, distribution and financial performance.

REBBL® has been awarded BevNET’s Best New Beverage of 2015 & 2016 and Best Functional Beverage of 2016; New Hope’s Expo East NEXTY for Best New Organic Beverage of 2016; Vegan Health & Fitness’ Best Beverage of 2016 and Best Energy Drink of 2017; and included in the prestigious Conscious Company’s Conscious Leaders of 2017; Forbes’ Consumer Catalysts of 2016; and San Francisco’s Business Times’ Upstart 50.

About REBBL®

We are REBBL®. Righteous Plant Alchemy TM. A celebration of the traditional super-herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of our super-herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver you delicious and nourishing goodness. Every bottle of REBBL® is certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

We are REBBL®. A Botanical Revolution for Good TM. REBBL® was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, whose soul purpose was to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL® partners with Not For Sale, with a goal to eradicate human trafficking, and donates 2.5% of net revenue from the sale of every bottle to Not For Sale to support efforts to rehabilitate people who have been trafficked. REBBL® also works with its growers to support their livelihood, so the grower communities are not vulnerable to trafficking. REBBL® is in the process of becoming a Certified B Corporation, a process expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

To learn more about REBBL®, please visit http://www.rebbl.co.