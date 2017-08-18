“The study examines the activities that comprise the role investment and wealth professionals play by evaluating the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of them when working with investors,” said Sean Walters, CAE, chief executive officer, IMCA.

The Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA®) announced today that it is launching a global study on the future of professional investment advice, the “Future of Investment Advice Study: 2017 CIMA® Job Analysis.”

“The study examines the activities that comprise the role investment and wealth professionals play by evaluating the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of them when working with investors,” said Sean Walters, CAE, chief executive officer. “The financial advisory industry is arguably one of the most dynamic sectors in the global economy, as new practices, regulations and financial products hit the market daily. It is imperative for practitioners to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, through advanced certification programs, like the CIMA certification administered by IMCA.”

IMCA regularly conducts a job analysis to ensure that initial and ongoing certification requirements reflect current professional practices, and to establish the voluntary Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification global standard for financial professionals. The study requires both a large-scale survey of advisors and consultants followed by focus groups with subject matter experts to thoroughly examine the advanced competencies needed to provide the highest level of investment advice.

Building upon the two knowledge pillars underlying IMCA’s Investments & Wealth Competency Matrix—the cornerstone of all IMCA education programs—the study’s survey asks participants to rate the importance of a series of knowledge and skill statements as related to job performance, while the focus groups concentrate on the future of the profession to ensure that those who hold CIMA certification represent the level advanced knowledge necessary to advise their clients.

Once completed, the study will help IMCA identify critical information that will be woven into the CIMA certification process. From there, the CIMA certification requirements will be updated and refreshed to reflect the latest knowledge required by professionals to deliver prudent, ethical investment advice.

“The CIMA-focused job analysis is important to ensure that the investment consulting professional is trained to evaluate investor needs against the backdrop of a constantly evolving landscape of investment options, investor behavioral biases, and macroeconomic conditions,” added Walters. “This institutionally-oriented portfolio construction process enables the professional to fulfill fiduciary duties and deliver results that create significant value for their individual or institutional clients.”

The study (conducted by independent research firm, Human Resources Research Organization™, HumRRO) is expected to be completed in late September 2017, with results presented in January 2018, and is now enrolling financial advisors, investment consultants and investment analysts for participation. All study participants will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five complimentary registrations for IMCA’s Annual Conference Experience in Nashville, Tennessee, May 6–9, 2018, or one of five complimentary enrollments in IMCA’s Applied Behavioral Finance course. All respondents will also receive an executive summary of the results of the “Future of Investment Advice Study: 2017 CIMA Job Analysis.” CIMA, CIMC and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designees will receive three hours of IMCA continuing education credit for their completed questionnaire.

