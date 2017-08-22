Physicians Convene in Atlanta to Learn About Precision Medicine, Genomics, Concierge Medicine, DPC and Other Innovative Healthcare Delivery Happenings, October 27-28, 2017 It's about showcasing new healthcare delivery ideas in one place by some of the brightest and most creative minds in medicine.

Concierge Medicine Today, in partnership with The Direct Primary Care Journal (The DPC Journal), are hosting a 2-day innovative healthcare delivery and precision medicine forum in Atlanta, GA on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, 2017 entitled CMT’s 2017 Concierge Medicine Forum. In addition to serving as a “think tank” for the broader industry in uncovering emerging trends that could improve the lives of today’s physicians and their patients, the two-day forum will also address current trends that are having an impact on the quality of health care today.

Bringing together leaders from such major healthcare, technology and Precision Medicine brands including Sequencing.com, Doctor Evidence, Evidenza Precision Medicine, OneOme®, Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, and Epigenomics, among other innovative brands in healthcare, for a discussion about emerging trends that are helping reshape the healthcare in the personalized medicine industry.

“Personalized application of evidence-based decisions should be the norm, and companies should provide the technology to access the most up-to-date, patient-specific evidence for a given therapeutic area or intervention, so that physicians and patients can decide together the most effective course of treatment,” says Dr. Todd Feinman, Advisory Board Member at Evidenza Precision Medicine and the Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Doctor Evidence. “Concierge Doctors, known to be innovative and patient-centered care, are in a unique position to take advantage of the growing number of personalized data resources matched to patient profiles and preferences to improve patient care.”

During the two-day forum at the Forsyth Conference Center, a few miles north of Atlanta, GA, attendees will explore and discuss where the industry is headed and how today’s innovations are shaping future healthcare solutions. Specific focus areas include: Functional Medicine; Personal Genomics and Anti-aging/Age Management Medicine; How Concierge Doctors Use Actual Medical Outcomes Data to Refer Their Patients to Qualified Surgeons and Hospitals across the U.S.; the practical application of Evidence Based Medicine; Concierge Medicine growth and startup strategies; Pharmacogenomics; Concierge Medicine Physician Retirement and Succession Planning; Marketing and Patient Retention; Entrepreneurial Growth Concepts in Healthcare used by Physicians; Precision Medicine’s utility inside primary care and family medicine; Genetic Predisposition Testing; Direct Primary Care; Reversing Insurance Denials using data; the political and legal future of the industry and how physicians can empower their local communities and patients to make more informed decisions.

“At Concierge Medicine Today, we are committed to identifying and exploring innovative new solutions to enhance the healthcare experience for physicians and their patients,” Concierge Medicine Today’s editor, Michael Tetreault, said. “Hospital systems, C-Suite level at insurance companies, clinical research and technology firms and others are interested in what is happening in the field of Concierge Medicine. They know Concierge doctors are early adopters of strategies and solutions. The Concierge Medicine Forum is about showcasing new ideas brought together in one place by some of the brightest minds and industry-leading precision medicine brands, health and technology futurists, and innovative Concierge Medicine physicians that will share with attendees what the future of healthcare looks like. How we can all play a role in helping people on their path to better health is what this forum is all about.”

The two-day forum in Atlanta, GA is also aimed at establishing a collaborative platform for physicians and industry representatives from various service areas to brainstorm new ways to impact the future of how patients manage their health and access convenient, affordable and relational physicians across international borders and the United States.

“We want to equip, inform and move physicians down a path to where they want to go in their specific career,” said Michael Tetreault, Editor-in-Chief of Concierge Medicine Today and The Direct Primary Care Journal. “We want them to apply what they hear and learn so that when they return home they can do these things and effect change in their communities first thing Monday morning. Not only does this application make all the difference now, it will prepare physicians for the future.”

Speakers at the 2017 Concierge Medicine Forum in Atlanta include: Evidenza Precision Medicine Advisory Board Member and Sequencing.com Founder, Brandon Colby, MD, a world leader in the field of Predictive Medicine, a groundbreaking medical specialty that combines comprehensive genetic testing with personalized prevention based upon your genes; Dr. Todd Feinman also an Advisory Board Member with Evidenza Precision Medicine and Direct Primary Care and is the Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Doctor Evidence; James J. Eischen, Jr., Esq., of McGlinchey Stafford LLP, a seasoned health care attorney within the firm’s Health Care and Business Transactions practice groups; Jeanette McCarthy, PhD., Associate Professor at Duke University and The University of California San Francisco; Julie Robinson, COO of Cypress Concierge Medicine; Dr. Rob Lamberts, a Direct Primary Care (DPC) physician who founded his own practice, will discuss keeping care affordable, avoiding unnecessary care and aggressively maximizing the health of subscribed patients; Ryan Gregg, Ph.D., Medical Science Liaison at OneOme® will discuss the utility and benefits of pharmacogenomic testing; Concierge Medicine Today and The Direct Primary Care Journal’s Editor and Publisher, Michael Tetreault and Catherine Sykes; as well as speakers from across the Concierge Medicine and the Precision Medicine landscape.

About Concierge Medicine Today

Concierge Medicine Today (CMT) is a news organization and the Concierge Medicine industry’s oldest national trade publication for the Concierge Medicine and Membership Medicine marketplaces. Its website is the online destination for businesses, consumers, physicians, legislators, researchers and other stakeholders to learn about the history of this industry, various business aspects of the marketplace, trends, breaking news and more that drives the conversation that Concierge Medicine and free market healthcare delivery is creating on a national and international level.

To read the latest headlines or register for the October 27-28, 2017 Concierge Medicine Forum, visit http://www.ConciergeMedicineToday.com