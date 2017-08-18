Lehigh Valley communities can officially consider themselves a ‘Gig City, Village or Township’. With the fastest internet speeds in the area, RCN customers experience unrivaled performance, connectivity and reliability.

RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, has announced the immediate availability of 1 Gigabit internet speeds to Lehigh Valley, PA residents in each of its serviceable areas, including Bethlehem, Easton, Allentown and surrounding communities. Only available from RCN, Lehigh Valley residents now have the fastest internet speeds on the market with no contracts, easy installation and affordable pricing.

1 Gigabit, or 1,000 Mbps, internet is a revolutionary new level of internet speed with the power to transform the way customers surf, stream, download, work and game online. According to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, one-third of Americans live in a household with three or more smartphones and nearly one-in-five have 10 or more devices, all competing for speed and bandwidth within a household. 1 Gigabit provides more total bandwidth to the home, resulting in better performance for all those devices. As more video content is accessed over the internet, 1 Gigabit service also provides a robust streaming experience for customers. With download speeds of 1,000 Mbps, (I Gigabit), users can download a two-hour movie in seconds and operate multiple devices simultaneously with ease.

By offering 1 Gigabit speeds paired with quick and simple access, RCN is again redefining innovation in the Lehigh Valley with the highest speeds and most cost-effective internet services. RCN has consistently been the first to bring ever-faster internet speeds to the Lehigh Valley in order to provide the best products for customers, including last year’s release of 330 Mbps speeds. In Speedtest’s® 2016 Market Report, the U.S.’s national average speed was just north of 50 Mbps, a 40 percent speed increase from 2015. Prior to RCN’s 1 Gigabit launch, BroadbandNow reported that 0.4 percent of Pennsylvanians had access to 1 Gigabit internet speeds.

New network technology, DOCSIS 3.1, makes it possible for RCN residential customers to receive 1 Gigabit speeds through the same wiring they already have in their homes.

“With RCN’s launch of 1 Gigabit internet, Lehigh Valley communities can officially consider themselves a ‘Gig City, Village or Township’. With the fastest internet speeds in the area, RCN customers experience unrivaled performance, connectivity and reliability,” said Sanford Ames, Jr., senior vice president and general manager of RCN of the Lehigh Valley. “Our customers’ needs in the home continue to grow, and 1 Gigabit is a giant leap in supporting and meeting that need. The Gigabit platform is designed with those growing needs in mind as RCN continues to stay committed to our customers and to bringing them the best products on the market.”

RCN’s Gigabit internet residential service is now available with pricing starting at just $64.99/month for 12 months. The affordable packages require no contracts. Those interested in signing up for 1 Gigabit internet service can do so by calling 1-800-RING-RCN or by visiting rcn.com.

