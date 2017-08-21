CoMED Announces Increased Branding Presence in the American Market

“Customers who trust Bioter Health are amazed at the results of our supplements,” said Martin.

Bioter Health, a brand specializing in nutritional and health products that is held by the South African-based CoMED Health, now has products available throughout the United States.

The company reports that it’s also stepping up advertising while building business relationships with major retail outlets across the country. Already its large range of high-quality nutritional supplements and homeopathic medicines are available on sites like Jet.com, StackedNutrition.com, Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com and Go4ItNutrition.com. All told the company’s offerings include some 200-plus distinct health and wellness products that are geared toward either preventing or treating many common health concerns.

“We’re working tirelessly to build our brand’s presence in the United States,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMED. “Our connections to industry players help us get our products in the hands of more people and boost awareness about what CoMED offers consumers. Every day our amazing products are helping people live better, healthier lives.”

Founded in 2002, Bioter Health specializes in the development of a range of natural supplements. One of its top products is BrainChild, designed to specifically help kids improve memory, learning skills, behavior and focus without the use of heavy-duty pharmaceuticals. The supplements are made with fish oil, a potent source of important omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help sharpen the brain’s ability to focus.

But Bioter Health products aren’t just for kids. From young children to adults to the elderly, the company has a variety of all-natural supplements. These medications can help with everything from immune system function to digestive health and heart health. Each is made to extremely high standards of quality and efficacy thanks to a focus on premium ingredients.

“Customers who trust Bioter Health are amazed at the results of our supplements,” said Martin. “We want to help people with their health and fitness goals so they can live long and fulfilling lives. By expanding across multiple sales platforms, we’re reaching a larger audience every day.”

For more information on the brand and CoMED Health, go to http://www.comedhealth.co.za.