WHAT: The public and the media are invited to the ceremony to mark the release of the Ellis Island quarter, the 39th coin in the United States Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters® Program
The event includes a coin exchange of $10 rolls of newly-minted Ellis Island quarters after the ceremony. Barbara Fox, designer of the quarter’s reverse, will be available for interviews before the ceremony.
WHO:
- Todd Baldau, Senior Advisor, United States Mint
- John Hnedak, Deputy Superintendent, Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island
- Zach McCue, Projects Director for U.S. Senator Cory Booker
- Erica Daughtrey, Communications Director for U.S. Congressman Albio Sires
- Dave Krolak, Master of Ceremonies
- Janis Calella, President, Save Ellis Island
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 11 a.m. ET
WHERE:
Ellis Island
Flagpole Area
Jersey City, NJ 07305
(Ferries leave from Liberty State Park, NJ or Battery Park, NYC. Ferry fee applies.)
COIN FORUM
After the ceremony, the United States Mint will host a coin forum 12:30 p.m. (ET), at the Ellis Island Flagpole Area. The coin forum is an opportunity for the public to learn about upcoming coin programs and initiatives, and express their views about future coinage.
The United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.
