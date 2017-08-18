Monoyudis is a serial entrepreneur who is a graduate of both Harvard and Parsons and has worked in a variety of fields including fashion, digital media, start-ups, advertising and subscription commerce.

He spent nearly a decade at Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and John Varvatos before founding or working as a C-Suite executive at several e-com start-ups.

When asked about the future of Always For Me, Monoyudis commented, “Always for Me is such an inspiring brand that focuses on empowering women who for years have been ignored by the mainstream fashion establishment. We have a tremendous customer base that has been instrumental in making Always for Me one of the leading plus size women's swimwear brands. By continuing to listen to and support our community, we have an opportunity to grow the brand in sync with the needs, wants and desires of our fans.”



Always For Me offers fashionable, high quality and affordable collections of swimwear, cover ups, active wear and lingerie for plus size women. With almost twenty years of experience, Always For Me’s attention to detail and obsession with fit has led to its success as one of the most popular and trusted online destinations for the plus size consumer. Monoyudis gives a glimpse into the future of the brand “We will continue our tradition of innovating fit, fabric, silhouette and pattern to offer our customers the highest quality and most flattering styles available anywhere. 2018 and going forward will see even more research and development as well as being in sync with the current fashion trends.”

Always For Me is a leading online retailer of fashionable plus size swimwear, cover ups, active wear and lingerie. Always For Me caters to women with plus size clothing that is trendy and affordable. http://www.AlwaysForMe.com