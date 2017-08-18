Bittree – a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and data patching systems – will showcase their critically-acclaimed single-link 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbays at this year’s BIRTV exhibition in Beijing, China. The innovative 12G+ solution, which earned three industry awards upon its unveiling earlier this year, will be featured in the booth (number 8A58) of distribution partner IEWC at the event, which takes place from August 23 to 26.

Extending Bittree’s hallmarks of design excellence and trusted reliability to next-generation video infrastructures, the 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay delivers high-bandwidth performance for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, UHD-SDI, HDR, 4K and 8K single-link video applications. Eliminating the cumbersome quad-link connectivity commonly used for 4K signal transport, Bittree’s 12G+ video patching systems enable reliable handling of 4K over a single 12Gb/s link, dramatically simplifying cabling for studio, master control, A/V system and mobile production deployments while quadrupling the number of channels each unit can handle.

Precision-engineered to exceed the requirements of SMPTE 292M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards, Bittree’s 12G+ video patchbays offer 75-ohm impedance with low return loss and support data rates up to 48Gb/s. Ringing out at 24GHz, the future-friendly 12G+ Mini-WECO patchbays provide a tremendous amount of clean headroom not only for 4K, but also 8K, HDR and higher-bit rate applications.

“We are excited to share our latest technology with the broadcast community in China at this year’s BIRTV trade show,” said Ari Baron @aribaron , general manager at Bittree. “For the past 39 years, Bittree has been delivering superior products and customer service to broadcasters large and small, public and private, all across the globe, and China is a key strategic market in further expanding our global reach. Our new 12G+ video patchbays and patch panels deliver tangible workflow and performance benefits while providing customers with an infrastructure platform for their future needs.”

For more information about Bittree and the 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay, please visit http://www.bittree.com.

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visit http://www.bittree.com.