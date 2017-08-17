UNCF Walk For Education Raises Funds For Deserving Students-

One Footstep At A Time

Mayor Sylvester Turner serves as Walk Honorary Chair as Commissioner Rodney Ellis hosts UNCF at Tom Bass Park

WHAT: The Houston UNCF office hosts its 32nd Annual 5k Walk for Education at Tom Bass Park. The event draws thousands of walkers from corporations, community organizations, and families throughout the Greater Houston area. The Walk raises vitally needed funds for UNCF member institutions and deserving area students to get to and through college. Last year’s Walk raised $230,000, an amount Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes to surpass this year with the community’s help. Support from Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLC, Centerpoint Energy, HEB, Marathon Oil Corporation, Shell, Wells Fargo and others will aid UNCF in impacting the lives of the next generation of leaders.

“Join me as we #LaceUp4UNCFHouston to raise money for our students and our schools. Get your sneakers and your teams together, and meet me Saturday, September 9 at Tom Bass Park. See you there!” said Mayor Turner

WHO: UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

WHEN: Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. Walk/Run starts at 8:00 a.m.,

Saturday, Sept. 9

WHERE: Tom Bass Park Section 1

INFO: To register or more information, visit UNCF.org/Houstonwalk. Registered participants who donate/raise $50 or more will be eligible for a commemorative UNCF Walk for Education T-shirt. Additional prizes available for higher amounts raised.

Follow this event on social media: @uncf #LaceUp4UNCFHouston

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF