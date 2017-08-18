A new animated music web series from Solo Sounds kicks off with a version of Frank Ocean's "Pink Matter" on solo electric piano. In this new YouTube series, you will follow a characters journey and see how music plays a key role in their lives. Episode one is now available and is the first one of four total. Each episode will feature a solo instrument version of a different Frank Ocean song from his critically acclaimed album Channel Orange.

About Solo Sounds:

The Solo Sounds series features intimate recordings of songs you know, all re-imagined on a single instrument by renowned musicians. Solo Sounds titles bring this and other inspired concepts, and singular performances into an incredible series of recordings. Expertly produced by critically acclaimed producer and musician Eric Ambel and his team, the first fifty Solo Sounds titles include a wide variety of themes, genres, instruments...and possibilities.