PE Facility Solutions, LLC announced that it has received an AT&T 2016 Global Diversity Supplier Award for its commitment to, and support of, minority-, women- and disabled veteran-owned companies in the AT&T supply chain.

PE Facility Solutions is one of 39 recipients of AT&T’s 2016 Supplier Diversity Crystal Award, which was given to suppliers that met or exceeded 21.5% utilization of diverse companies in the products/services provided to AT&T.

“Supplier diversity is a top priority at AT&T. We’re proud to work with companies that take it as seriously as we do,” said Susan A. Johnson, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, AT&T. “Our 2016 award winners demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping our diverse supplier community flourish. At AT&T we know inclusion drives innovation. Supplier diversity is key to our overall success. And we take pride in being a leader in this area.”

“We are extremely pleased to have received this prestigious award,” commented Shaun Gordon, Interim CEO of PE Facility Solutions. “It demonstrates our longstanding commitment to excellence through the use of a diverse workforce and subcontracting base, and is particularly gratifying since AT&T has such a high-quality vendor base.”

Further details on the AT&T 2016 Global Diversity Supplier Award can be found at: http://about.att.com/newsroom/supplier_sustainability_and_diversity_awards.html

About PE Facility Solutions:

PE Facility Solutions, LLC, now under the brand Pristine Environments, manages, maintains and optimizes the performance of mission critical facilities for corporate real estate owners in nearly 100 million square feet of specialized buildings throughout North America. From life sciences, aerospace, datacenters, oil & gas, luxury retail, sports technology & fitness, and commercial real estate, our organization of over 1,000 professionals keeps these industries’ buildings and facilities operating efficiently, sustainably and on budget.