TwelveStone Health Partners, a premier provider of post-acute chronic care services, has added John Chadwick and Theresa Sexton, partners at Claritas Capital, to the TwelveStone board of directors.

Earlier this year, the company announced that Claritas Capital had invested $3.35 million in the company.

“We are delighted to have John and Theresa join our board,” says Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone Health Partners. “We will rely on their wisdom and expertise in helping us realize our aggressive growth plans.”

Chadwick has over 25 years of experience in financial services, with over 20 years of experience in venture capital and private equity. As founder and partner of Claritas, John manages the Claritas Capital Equity Group and represents Claritas on the boards of Empyrean Benefit Solutions, Forbes Travel Guide, Genomind, Sharecare and StudioNow. Prior to founding Claritas, Chadwick was a partner at Richland Ventures, and a Vice President of the Energy Group for Chemical Bank.

Theresa Sexton joined Claritas Capital in 2008 as a member of the firm’s equity investment team. She is one of three partners focused on providing growth stage capital to health care, technology, and business services companies based primarily in the Southeast. Theresa represents Claritas Capital on the boards of Genomind, Apcela, Precedent Health, and TwelveStone Health Partners.

“I strongly believe in TwelveStone’s vision and understanding of the post-acute care market,” says Chadwick. “I’m pleased to serve on their board of directors.”

TwelveStone was formed in 2016 when Reeves-Sain retail pharmacy and Entrust, its specialty pharmacy, was purchased for $66 million by Fred’s, a rural retail pharmacy organization. TwelveStone emerged from the remainder of the Reeves-Sain businesses, which include packaged medication, infusion services, respiratory therapy services and durable medication equipment.

About TwelveStone Health Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health for patients with chronic conditions. This is the third evolution in the company’s history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.

About Claritas Capital

Claritas Capital, a Nashville-based private equity firm, is an active investor in health care, technology, business services, and real estate. The investment partners support high quality management teams by providing minority capital for growth and expansion. The firm has made equity investments in over 50 companies that have collectively raised over $6 billion of financing.