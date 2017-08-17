FayeBSG is a technology consulting and software company that helps growing companies become more profitable by working with them to implement innovative and effective financial and business systems. In addition to being the #1 Worldwide Partner for SugarCRM, FayeBSG also works with the following products: QuickBase, Act-On, Sage 100 ERP, NetSuite, and a variety of custom software solutions.

Faye Business Systems Group announced today that it has ranked 2901 on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for 2017. The Inc. list is an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the fourth year in a row FayeBSG has made the Inc. 5000. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in ten have made the list four times.

David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG, said “Our growth is a tribute to the committed and innovative team at FayeBSG. We’re thrilled to have a spot on the Inc. 5000 for an amazing 4th year in a row.”

For over 35 years, Inc. has welcomed the fastest-growing private companies in America. On average, the companies on the list have grown almost five-fold over the past three years.

Inc. Magazine President and Editor in Chief, Eric Schurenberg wrote: “Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth to have made the Inc. 5000.”

About Faye Business Systems Group

FayeBSG is an Elite SugarCRM Partner and one of the leaders among the 650+ global partners in the Sugar community. As a leading partner for SugarCRM, Act-On, QuickBase and Sage, FayeBSG has been recognized by the Inc. 5000, and the CIO Review. FayeBSG also specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

Known for their breadth of SugarCRM Integration Add-On Products and custom software solutions, FayeBSG has built Sugar integrations with ERP software, credit card processing, project management, phone systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

For more information, call (818) 280-4820, email info(at)fayebsg(dot)com, or visit http://www.fayebsg.com. Connect with Faye Business Systems Group on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.