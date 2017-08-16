Tilson Logo

(PRWEB) August 16, 2017 -- Tilson, an award-winning IT professional services and network deployment firm with 12 offices nationwide, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for a seventh consecutive year. In so doing, Tilson joins a select group of firms in the Inc. 5000 ‘Honor Roll,’ a milestone which just two percent of Inc. 5000 companies ever achieve, according to the publisher.

Compiled annually since 1982, the Inc. 5000 ranks private U.S. companies by annual revenue growth, using a three-year rate to determine placement. Since debuting on the list in 2011, Tilson has grown more than 410% to become one of the top 25 telecommunications firms on the Inc. 5000 as of 2016. This year, Tilson ranked at #1517, demonstrating its continued growth year-over-year as it ranked at #1795 in 2016, #4000 in 2015, etc.

“Seven years later, staying on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor for us,” said Tilson CEO Joshua Broder. “As Tilson has grown, so too has our resolve to work harder and smarter, never taking our success for granted. While this honor highlights that we are positioned for sustained growth, the credit belongs to our 280 employees, who are building America’s information infrastructure every day.”

Signs of Tilson’s growth over the past year have included the addition of 100 employees, including former State of Maine Public Advocate Tim Schneider as general counsel, bringing Tilson’s total workforce to 280 across twelve offices nationwide. Also this year, Tilson began construction on a new and larger headquarters on Portland, Maine’s historic waterfront to accommodate its rapid growth.

Tilson is actively hiring, and is currently seeking to fill 50 new open positions.

About Tilson

Tilson provides network deployment and IT professional services to telecom, construction, utility, and government clients. With 280 employees, Tilson’s teams successfully execute communications, construction IT, software and infrastructure consulting projects world-wide. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company has 11 regional offices around the country and abroad. For more information, visit http://www.tilsontech.com.

