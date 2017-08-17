Bike to Work Day 2017 We are stoked to move from Gold to Platinum by continuously improving our bike friendliness. Biking is a part of our culture – we embrace the benefits it brings to our employees and our community.

Today, the League of American Bicyclists recognizes Dero with a Platinum Bicycle Friendly Business℠ (BFB℠) award, its highest level designated to businesses. With the announcement of 60 new and renewing BFBs today, Dero continues to be a part of a cutting-edge group of 1,367 local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in all 50 states and Washington, DC, that are transforming the American workplace.

“The League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize this latest group of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses for making their workplaces and their communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling,” said Amelia Neptune, Director of the Bicycle Friendly America program. “We applaud these businesses, including Dero, for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”

Dero is a leader in bike parking and bicycle infrastructure. This April, the company moved to a new facility and incorporated even more bicycle-friendly amenities to help make bicycling an easy option for transportation. Dero employees enjoy an e-bike fleet, showers and locker room, bike wash, maintenance area, and, of course, bike racks. Dero also offers a $6 per day incentive when employees bike, walk, use transit, or carpool to work, using its Dero ZAP technology to automatically track these trips.

“We are stoked to move from Gold to Platinum by continuously improving our bike friendliness. Biking is a part of our culture – we embrace the benefits it brings to our employees and our community,” states Andy Lageson, General Manager of Dero. “We are proud to support not only our employees, but bicycle advocacy groups and initiatives around the country.”

Moving forward, Dero will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more bicycle-friendly. “When our employees bike, great things happen: we’re happier, healthier – just one big bike team at Dero – while decreasing our carbon footprint and reducing healthcare costs to help the greater good,” shares Bri Whitcraft, Dero’s Director of Marketing.

To apply or learn more about the BFB program, visit the League online at http://www.bikeleague.org/business.

ABOUT DERO

Since 1995, Dero has been supplying innovative bike parking and bicycle transit solutions to architects, contractors, municipalities, higher education, and parks and recreation. Its bike racks, repair stands and pumps, shelters, and lockers are high quality, thoughtfully designed, and secure. Dero also offers the award-winning Dero ZAP, an automatic system to track bike commuters. Dero headquarters is in Fridley, MN, located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. Dero is proud to support biking locally and nationally.

About the Bicycle Friendly America Program

To learn more about building a Bicycle Friendly America, including the Bicycle Friendly Community℠, Bicycle Friendly State℠, Bicycle Friendly Business, and Bicycle Friendly University℠ programs, visit http://www.bikeleague.org/BFA.

The League of American Bicyclists is leading the movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. As leaders, our commitment is to listen and learn, define standards and share best practices to engage diverse communities and build a powerful, unified voice for change.