Greenfield Advisors Makes the Inc. 5000 for Second Year

Greenfield Advisors is honored to be named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list honors private businesses across the country that have shown strong growth over the past three years.

“To be on the list once is a great accomplishment, but for us to be included again goes to the professionalism and skill of our entire staff,” said Greenfield Advisors Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Director Dr. Clifford Lipscomb. “Our goal has always been to provide world class research that helps our clients be successful. All that we’ve achieved stems from that basic tenet.”

Greenfield Advisors hit the ground running in 2016, bringing in a slew of new clients as well as expanding its investment banking subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital. All of this came as the real estate and financial analysis firm grew both its east and west coast offices and celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“We’re always looking at ways to grow and diversify,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “We’re grateful to have a team that we’ve been able to retain through our generous compensation and benefits package, among other benefits. Our clients appreciate our ability to adapt to any situation and provide the information and expertise they need for their project, whether that be a mortgage backed securities case or locating investors for a $500 million capital raise.”

Greenfield Advisors plans to continue moving forward. The company has several large projects on the horizon, as well as new ventures that aim to help not only clients, but other professionals in the real estate valuation industry.

“While we are proud of our company’s successes, we will continue to be looking toward the future,” Dr. Lipscomb said. “Our industry moves fast, and we want to remain on the leading edge. We also continue our attempts to diversify into new but related lines of business daily. We expect to make some big announcements soon about those new lines of business.”

About Greenfield Advisors

Founded in 1976, Greenfield Advisors is a boutique economic and financial analysis firm that provides government and private sector clients with customized consultations and advisory services. Best known for its analysis of complex economic, financial, and real estate situations in high-profile litigation matters, Greenfield Advisors also develops feasibility studies, business plans, and appraisals for its clients. Greenfield Advisors’ subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital LLC, serves as its investment banking and capital raising arm, and its subsidiary, Accre LLC, acts as an investment principal. Learn more about Greenfield Advisors by calling 206-623-2935 or visiting http://www.greenfieldadvisors.com.