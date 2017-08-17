Complete Discovery Source Named Best End-to-End eDiscovery in Midwest

The National Law Journal announced that Complete Discovery Source (CDS) was voted best eDiscovery provider in three categories in the 2017 Best of the Midwest Survey. This is the third consecutive year that CDS has been nominated and ranked in this poll.

The regional survey of more than 1,600 legal professionals named CDS “Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider,” “Best Technology Assisted Review” and “Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Services.” The results were announced in a recent issue of the national publication.

Michael Milicevic, Managing Director of CDS Chicago, commented, “CDS appreciates the recognition of our peers and customers. We will continue to provide the expertise, resources and exceptional customer service that have made us the national leader in electronic discovery for our clients in the Midwest.”

CDS leads the industry by focusing on the core requirements of data discovery—creating a reliable, highly secure environment for sensitive data and providing the expertise and workflows that use technology defensibly—while providing clients with significant time and cost savings.

The full results of the National Law Journal’s “Best of the Midwest” survey can be found at

http://pdfserver.amlaw.com/nlj/supplements/Best_Midwest/index.html.

About Complete Discovery Source

CDS is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, Advisory Services consulting, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned industry experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and SOC 2 Type 2 audited data centers in North America and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is https://www.cdslegal.com.