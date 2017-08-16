Breakaway Dog Food Breakaway is a very unique product because it actually combines a kibble with freeze-dried liver chunks and wholesome vegetables

August 16, 2017//Texas Mills recently announced the successful launch of its latest innovation in the healthy dog food marketplace. Breakaway is a unique blend of high-appeal kibble combined with freeze-dried real meat to ensure the highest degree of nutrition for dogs. According to officials at Texas Mills, figures are indicating that every 15 minutes another consumer switches to Breakaway for their canine companions thanks to its low cost and top-quality formulation. Breakaway is available for purchase on Chewy and through select retailers across the country.

Tyler Francois, the Chief Product Officer for Texas Mills, noted that Breakaway is positioned to be the flagship product for the company. Francois noted, “Breakaway is a very unique product because it actually combines a kibble with freeze-dried liver chunks and wholesome vegetables.” This highly nutritious formulation is well accepted by most dogs, making it an excellent choice for those extremely picky eaters. According to Francois, “We have not had one complaint, not one, of a dog not liking this food.” Breakaway kibble and freeze dried dog food products truly are formulated for happiness.

Breakaway is available in beef and chicken and in grain-free lentil and brown rice formulations. Francois stated, “Breakaway uses a single-source protein, which means that the proteins all come from one single source rather than being sourced from different spots all around the country.” Breakaway contains no fillers, hormones or artificial colors and is also free from corn, soy, potatoes and unnecessary additives, making it an ideal choice for dogs with food allergies, sensitivities and digestive issues. It does, however, include antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins and chelated minerals specifically formulated to enhance the health of canine companions.

The premium ingredients used to formulate Breakaway foods are designed to help dogs feel their best every day. By launching Breakaway, Texas Mills is staking its claim in the competitive healthy dog food marketplace. The low cost of Breakaway is a major selling point for the brand over competitors with comparable ingredients. The quality sourcing practiced by Texas Mills, however, may well be the single most important distinction for this elite brand in the competitive pet food marketplace.

Texas Mills is a family-run company that offers responsibly sourced dog foods for private labels and under its own brand. With the release of the Breakaway line of dog food products, Texas Mills is positioned to take on the leaders in the pet food industry with its own real food products that offer exceptional value and top-quality ingredients. The advanced formulations and single-source proteins of these products are sure to appeal to dogs and their owners and to establish Texas Mills and Breakaway as leaders in this important market.

