From technology to information security to entertainment, Atlanta’s preeminent industry leaders are joining forces to host more than a dozen large scale events across the city this October. These events, ranging from investor conferences to entertainment festivals, will serve to educate visitors about the city, connect-high growth companies, entrepreneurs, and talent to investors, and highlight what makes Atlanta a thriving innovation hub. The 11-day period will make up InnovATL17, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the city of Atlanta that aims to elevate awareness of the events and break down the silos of Atlanta’s top industries.

InnovATL17’s website will serve as a resource for the 45,000+ projected event attendees, helping visitors and city residents alike know where to go and what to do to take advantage of all the content-rich, educational and networking opportunities. InnovATL17 will include:

〈 CYBER Week, Cyber Con – Oct. 2 – 6

〈 Women in Biz Summit – Oct. 3 – 4

〈 SuperNOVA South – Oct. 3 – 6

〈 A3C – Oct. 5

〈 TechStars Demo Day – Oct. 10

〈 Venture Atlanta – Oct. 11 – 12

〈 Atlanta Corporate Innovation Summit – Oct. 13

Home to more than 1,000 startups, Atlanta has made a name for itself as Inc.’s No. 3 startup hub to watch, while the city’s music scene, which boasts 300 recording studios, 60 music venues and 30 annual festivals, has launched hundreds of artists from all genres. Georgia is also home to more than 115 information security companies and most recently overtook the state of California to become the No. 1 filming location in the world for movies.

“In recent years, Atlanta has continued to be featured as a top city for industries including film, cybersecurity, digital and FinTech as well as a city with an abundant culture. However, it’s been presented in a segmented fashion,” said Kate Atwood, executive director of ChooseATL. “Today, our strength and vibrancy as a metro is rising at an exciting pace because of the unique collision between these industries and our culture.”

“As the region’s leading venture capital conference, Venture Atlanta is thrilled to be part of October’s event series, which will culminate with our 10-year anniversary event,” said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. “Atlanta offers the best in entertainment, technology, innovation, music and culture – the diversity here is truly remarkable, which is why we are so proud to be a part of InnovATL.”

Additional InnovATL17 partners include the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Startup Atlanta, Hypepotamus, Invest Atlanta, ChooseATL, and ARPR. To see a full list of events and for more information on registrations, please visit InnovATL17.com.

