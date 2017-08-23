Parents who struggle with getting their children to brush on a regular basis can now seek oral health techniques from Dr. David Boone, DDS and his team.

As a kid friendly dentist, Eastern Dental PLC treats toddlers to college freshman and every age in between. Dr. Boone and his team understand that it is difficult to motivate a child to keep up regular oral health techniques at home. It is crucial for children to not only brush at least twice a day and floss once a day, but to do so properly.

Fortunately, Dr. Boone offers the techniques and methods to help parents get their children brushing on a regular basis. Along with educating children on effective brushing techniques, the team at Eastern Dental PLC will also professionally clean and protect the patient’s teeth against plaque. Parents can ensure their child receives professional dental treatment in a comforting environment.

Since children can have a variety of fears about the dentist, Eastern Dental PLC provides a fun and welcoming atmosphere with understanding team members who will ensure the children can relax during the appointment. The team also offers techniques and methods for helping children continue to brush properly at home. One example is to look up videos on the American Dental Association’s website that has family-friendly two minute videos.

Parents can play these videos to entertain the child during the two minutes he or she needs to brush. The child will know to stop brushing once the video ends, instead of needing to use a timer. With at least two professional cleanings per year and proper brushing twice a day and flossing once a day, parents can ensure their child’s teeth remain healthy.

There is no need for parents to struggle with their children bringing them to the dentist. Dr. Boone effortlessly fuses both professional care and kid-friendly dentistry in the appointments. If you are interested in professional dental care to ease your child into proper oral hygiene, schedule an appointment.

