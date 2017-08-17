Known for providing high-quality, environmentally friendly home cleaning services in communities across the United States and Canada, The Cleaning Authority has built a reputation on excellence and dedication to its clients. This August, the brand is celebrating the acceleration of its rapid growth into new markets across North America as it passes a major milestone: 100,000 active customers served.

The brand credits this great achievement to its franchisees’ success in implementation of ambitious marketing and tenacious customer retention programs and their commitment to delivering quality and exceptional customer service in respective markets. Additionally, The Cleaning Authority has built a reputation among its loyal customers because of the differentiated service of its Detail-Clean Rotation System, which is designed to be thorough and detail-oriented. This system ensures each home gets the level of clean it needs at the right frequency.

“Our system ensures that every home gets the level of clean it needs at the right frequency,” said The Cleaning Authority VP of Marketing Heather McLeod. “We’re proud to reach the 100,000-customer milestone and even prouder that our brand’s attention to detail and the integrity of our services has helped propel us there. Our commitment to quality has never been higher and it’s reflected in the growing group of customers who find value in the way we help them eliminate the hassle of cleaning from their daily routines.”

The Cleaning Authority’s customer base continues to grow in new markets across North America, thanks to the rapid expansion momentum the brand has generated. With more than 215 offices across the United States and Canada, the brand is on track to open a total of 12 new locations by the end of 2017.

ABOUT THE CLEANING AUTHORITY

Founded in 1989, The Cleaning Authority has been franchising for more than 20 years and has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. Completing more than 21 million cleans since its founding, the company is responsible for the proprietary “Detail-Clean Rotation System” designed to guarantee a thorough clean. The Cleaning Authority is an environmentally responsible residential cleaning franchise committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products. For more information, please visit http://www.thecleaningauthority.com or follow us on Twitter @LiveLifeWeClean.